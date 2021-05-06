$26.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce sales of $26.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.53 billion. Comcast posted sales of $23.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $112.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.27 billion to $113.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.42 billion to $121.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 12,915,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,168,584. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

