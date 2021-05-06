27,851 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Acquired by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

