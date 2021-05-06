$286.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $286.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.80 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $233.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.38. 167,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,839. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $59.59 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,775,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $3,830,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

