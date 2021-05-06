$29.80 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $29.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the lowest is $29.36 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $125.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $127.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.24 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $138.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SMBK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $364.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 221,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

