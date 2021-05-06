29,548 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $10,665,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.