$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.97 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $15.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.