$30.45 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post sales of $30.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.90 million, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $148.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $22.09. 1,058,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.