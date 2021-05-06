32,076 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.