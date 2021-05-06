3,396 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 115.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 37.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

