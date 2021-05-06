$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on RBB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 1,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,437. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

