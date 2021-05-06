3,428 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.