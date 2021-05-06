3,596 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 859,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,809,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $257.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

