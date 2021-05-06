36,645 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit