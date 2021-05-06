36,645 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

