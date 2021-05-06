3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report $134.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.20 million and the highest is $138.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $134.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $568.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $578.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $600.60 million, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $622.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

DDD traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

