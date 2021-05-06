4,220 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,929,000 after buying an additional 54,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after buying an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

