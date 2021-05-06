4,454 Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

In other news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Insiders sold 113,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,206 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $46.28 on Thursday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.66.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.