$462.94 Million in Sales Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

May 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post sales of $462.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.33 million and the lowest is $450.55 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $450.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.79. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

