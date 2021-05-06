$59.56 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $59.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.20 million to $76.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $253.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $489.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $255.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRNA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 973,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,778. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $251,687.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,222.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,546 shares of company stock worth $1,365,687. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

