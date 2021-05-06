755 Shares in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

