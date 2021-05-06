$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $100,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,910,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

CRDF opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

