$842.79 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post sales of $842.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the highest is $852.14 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Nielsen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. 3,688,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

