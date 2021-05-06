$853.35 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $853.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $855.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $851.30 million. ArcBest posted sales of $627.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $83.60. 2,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,130. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $86.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

