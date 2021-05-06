8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.04 million and $1,440.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001017 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001933 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.