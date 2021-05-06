$94.20 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $94.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $369.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Luxfer by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 65,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,556. The stock has a market cap of $655.51 million, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

