$943.76 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $943.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.50 million to $967.55 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.