970 Shares in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGIG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 527,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OGIG opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $64.26.

