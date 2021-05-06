A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 43.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,869.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.