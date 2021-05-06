A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.33 billion.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.83. 8,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,274. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

