AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $783,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,015 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of D traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,897.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

