AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 6,895 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 40.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Linde comprises 3.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $337,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

Linde stock traded up $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $294.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,587. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.77. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

