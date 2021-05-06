AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 834.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.37. 34,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,239. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

