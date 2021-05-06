Aaron Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,205 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.44 and a 200-day moving average of $259.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

