Aaron Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. 141,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $791,225. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

