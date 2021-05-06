Aaron Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.22 on Thursday, reaching $430.34. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,305. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $212.63 and a 12 month high of $442.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.54. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

