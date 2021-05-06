Aaron Wealth Advisors Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,336,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.81. 1,408,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.