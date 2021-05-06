Aaron Wealth Advisors Takes $267,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $169.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,475. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.88.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

