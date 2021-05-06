Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $31.18

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.18, but opened at $30.01. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 29,429 shares.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

