Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $31.18

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.18, but opened at $30.01. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 29,429 shares.
ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
