ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.