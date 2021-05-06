Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $45.05

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.05, but opened at $47.12. Accolade shares last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 42,505 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

