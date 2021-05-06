Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.40

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.40 ($35.76) and traded as high as €34.47 ($40.55). Accor shares last traded at €33.50 ($39.41), with a volume of 632,174 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.28 and its 200 day moving average is €30.40.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

