Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $15.89 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Analyst Recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

