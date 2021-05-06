ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 215 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $203.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit