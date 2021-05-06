ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 215 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $203.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.