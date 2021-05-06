Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Announces Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

ATVI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,086. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

