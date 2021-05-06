Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

