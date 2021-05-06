Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report $19.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.75 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $93.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 10,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.96.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

