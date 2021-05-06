AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -384.94. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

