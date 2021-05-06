Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.22 and last traded at $96.75. 2,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 87,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

