ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Acquires £14,413.38 in Stock

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 480,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £14,413.38 ($18,831.17).
ADME stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. ADM Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).
ADM Energy Company Profile
