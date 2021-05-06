ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Acquires £14,413.38 in Stock

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 480,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £14,413.38 ($18,831.17).

ADME stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. ADM Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Get ADM Energy alerts:

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.