Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Acquires $245,088.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

