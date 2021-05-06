AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5,256.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 598,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,993 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

